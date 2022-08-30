A lottery player who tried a new set of numbers along with her regular ones at the last Super 5 draw, won the jackpot of €250,000.

It was the second time in as many weeks that the jackpot was won. The first winner became an instant millionaire.

The latest winner bought her ticket in Marsa and learnt of her win when she returned to ask the agent to check her numbers via the ticket checker.

The winning numbers were 1-10-21-25-37. The winner had also bought another four tickets with her usual four sets of numbers.

“In general, I always stick to the same sets of numbers. However, this time, whilst I was jotting down my routine numbers on the Super5 playslip, I decided to change things up and include an additional combination”, the winner told National Lottery officials when claiming her prize.

“At first I thought that the agent was joking, but then he showed me the message on the ticket checker, and lo and behold, I was indeed the winner, I could not believe it,” she exclaimed. The Super5 contestant will be paying off her mortgage with the prize money.