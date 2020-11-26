The Super Bowl is coming closer by the day, with the date set for February 7, 2021 and the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida set as the venue. The stadium can take an audience of 65,890 in total, but the question in everyone’s minds is, will there be any live fans at the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is easily one of the top events to watch and bet on for both Americans and viewers from the rest of the world.

Coronavirus pandemic holding the fans back

The coronavirus pandemic, which has been going on for nearly a year now, has restricted many live gatherings both in sports and otherwise. Thanks to this global health disaster, authorities are forced to keep large gatherings to a minimum, and events like Super Bowl or the Olympics are major risk for the disease to spread.

Despite the coronavirus not subsiding, some teams in the NFL have started allowing fans to attend games, in reduced capacity. The Bucaneers, Super Bowls’s hosts have begun letting some fans in, as they allowed thousands of fans to attend games against Chargers, Packers and others.

Yet, the situation is constantly changing and there are many unknowns at this time. It appears that the anti-corona vaccination will be starting in the US soon, but is unlikely to be done in sufficient numbers by early February. This leaves the authorities and the NFL in a bit of a situation as they have to make a decision that is both profitable and responsible at the same time.

Reduced capacity as the solution

The solution that is currently being worked with for the 2021 Super Bowl is a compromise. The NFL is willing to let some 20 per cent of the stadium’s capacity be filled with fans, which would see some 13,000 to 15,000 people watching the event live.

This is obviously significantly below the usual attendance, as every Super Bowl since Super Bowl II has been sold out in full. Yet, this time around full attendance will likely not be possible, which could impact the price of the tickets to go up quite significantly.

Regardless of all that, Super Bowl 2021 is expected to be one of the most viewed one, as fans across the world wait for the event with great anticipation. The regular season is still on and many teams are battling it out for a chance at the playoffs, so it remains to be seen which two sides will give us the pleasure of watching them battle out in the Super Bowl this time.

