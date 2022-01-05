The NFL said Wednesday that next month’s Super Bowl will take place in Los Angeles as scheduled but confirmed the league had inquired about the availability of alternative venues as part of standard contingency planning.

A report by Dallas-area television station WFAA earlier Wednesday said the NFL had contacted the Dallas Cowboys to see if the team’s AT&T Stadium could stage the February 13 showpiece if needed.

The report cited an unidentified Cowboys management source as saying the move had been prompted by concern that possible Covid-19 restrictions in California could create problems to host the game at the Los Angeles Rams’ and Los Angeles Chargers’ SoFi Stadium.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.