Fresh from their triumph in the Assikura Women’s Super Cup, Birkirkara will have to immediately shift their focus on this weekend’s big game in the Assikura Women’s League.

The Stripes, who defeated Swieqi United to lift the Super Cup, will face Hibernians who are currently the pacesetters of the national championship.

Last Wednesday, thanks to Arianna Del Moral’s brace against Swieqi, Birkirkara joined Hibernians as the all-time winners of the Super Cup with seven triumphs.

