Naomi Osaka said Wednesday she was “super disappointed” but just being on court was a “personal win” after her return to tennis at the Brisbane International was ended by defending champion Karolina Pliskova.

Pliskova, who won the tournament the last time it was held in 2020, bounced back from losing the first set to grind down the Japanese star 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in the second round.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, thumped Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-0 in a dominant display on Pat Rafter Arena.

“Even though it’s super disappointing today, I know that if I keep training and if I keep putting in the work, then I’ll eventually get to where I want to be,” said Osaka.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com