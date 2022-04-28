Football agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54, reports said.

The Italian looked after the likes of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It is believed Raiola had been suffering from illness before his death.

Raiola was involved in some of the biggest transfers in the Beautiful Game and was known for his shrewd bargaining skills with some of the biggest clubs around the world.

Raiola had a strong connection with Malta. In fact, last year he travelled to our islands and held a press conference about ThreeSports - a representation company owned by himself which is based in Qormi.

