“Super happy” Luna Rossa moved into a strong position to challenge Team New Zealand for the coveted America’s Cup by taking a 4-0 lead in the challenger series final in Auckland on Sunday.

After winning the first two races against Ineos Team UK the previous day in light winds which favoured the Italian boat, they dominated races three and four in stronger winds when gifted the start by critical errors from Ineos skipper, the acclaimed British yachtsman Ben Ainslie.

Once in front, the outcome was never in doubt as Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill covered every move by Ineos to hold the lead through to the end.

“Today’s racing was all about getting off the line in front which we did a great job of and then just a ‘foot-on-the-throat’ approach,” Spithill said.

