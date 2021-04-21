Atletico Madrid and Inter followed all six English Premier League clubs in pulling out of the European Super League on Wednesday, dealing a fatal blow to a project that prompted an incendiary reaction from supporters.

The withdrawal by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, just 48 hours after the league’s unveiling, followed a furious reaction from fans, officials and politicians.

Atletico Madrid and Inter announced they were pulling out on Wednesday, whittling the original “Dirty Dozen” down to just four clubs - Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan.

“For the club, harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the rojiblanco family, especially our fans,” Atletico said in a statement.

