The two Milan giants and Atletico Madrid followed all six English Premier League clubs in pulling out of the European Super League on Wednesday, dealing a fatal blow to the project.

The withdrawals by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham came just 48 hours after the league’s unveiling late on Sunday following a furious response from fans and officials.

The three Italian clubs involved—Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan—admitted defeat and La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid also pulled out.

Real Madrid and Barcelona - the last of the initial group of 12 clubs to sign up - have yet to make any comment but the project in its current form is dead in the water.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta