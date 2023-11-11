Real Madrid president Florentino Perez once again insisted the creation of a European Super League was necessary for football to “survive” on Saturday.

Los Blancos and rivals Barcelona are the only teams still pulling for the idea of the breakaway project designed to rival the Champions League.

In April 2021, a dozen of Europe’s biggest clubs signed up to the European Super League (ESL) but it crumbled after a strong backlash from supporters and football’s governing bodies.

In December, the European Court of Justice will deliver its final verdict on the validity of the European Super League project.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com