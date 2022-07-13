The lawyers for the European Super League on Tuesday told the European Court of Justice (CJEU) that they were seeking a “liberalisation” of football “100 times more important” than the Bosman ruling.

The Bosman case, “was a liberalisation of the labour market,” Jean-Louis Dupont, one of the lawyers of the Super League, told the court in Luxembourg.

“Here we are talking about the market of football production.”

Named after footballer Jean-Marc Bosman who took his Belgian club to court to force a transfer to France, the ruling in 1995 enshrined the principle of free movement of players in the EU.

Dupont, who was part of Bosman’s legal team, is this time attempting to persuade the CJEU that European football’s governing body UEFA is violating free competition by opposing a private alternative to the Champions League.

