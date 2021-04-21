The proposed European Super League can no longer exist without the six English clubs who have pulled out, the entourage of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli told AFP on Wednesday.

Replying to AFP’s question whether “the Super League stops without the English clubs,” the source replied in the affirmative, the day after Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal withdrew.

