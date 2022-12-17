“The Super League is not dead, far from it, it is alive and well,” Bernd Reichart, head of a company set up to promote the breakaway European football competition said Friday.

The comments come a day after the European Court of Justice’s Advocate General said any club involved risked exclusion from FIFA and UEFA.

A22 was set up in October and its CEO Reichart was speaking at an event alongside Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta, the presidents of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

There was no representative of the third holdout club, Juventus, which is without a chairman after the resignation of Andrea Agnelli in November.

The attempt to set up an elite trans-European league in 2021 initially attracted 12 clubs — but triggered a backlash from fans and governments.

Click here for full story