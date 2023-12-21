The promoters of the breakaway European Super League on Thursday announced plans for a new 64-team men’s tournament following the European Court of Justice ruling that UEFA broke EU law in blocking the rival competition.

A22 Sports Management, which was set up in late 2022 to promote the Super League after its initial failed launch in April 2021, offered no details of when the planned competition might start or how much backing it enjoys among clubs.

But it said the tournament would feature promotion and relegation and would be broadcast live for free “on a new streaming platform” called Unify.

More details on SportsDesk.