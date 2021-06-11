UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin ruled out abandoning disciplinary action against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, telling AFP in an interview on Friday that the Super league trio have “lost the moral and sporting battle”.

European football’s governing body on Wednesday suspended legal action “until further notice” against the three teams who have refused to give up on the breakaway European Super League.

“The process will resume for sure,” Ceferin told AFP in an interview before Euro 2020 kicks off in Rome later on Friday.

“There’s an independent disciplinary committee and the lawyers have advised them.

“We should leave it to the lawyers to finish it.

