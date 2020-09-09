Catalans Dragons are the new leaders of the Super League following a radical shake-up of the system with the season ongoing as the sport grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Final positions in the regular season in 2020 will be determined for the first time by points percentage rather than the number of points gained.

The move by the Rugby Football League (RFL) acknowledges the possibility that not all clubs will be able to play the same number of matches before the end of the season due to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta