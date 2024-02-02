Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Friday that a European Super League project could begin as soon as next season, adding that he does not care if English clubs join or not.

The Spanish giants, along with Real Madrid, launched a Super League project in 2021 which quickly collapsed after fan and institutional fury, with the other clubs pulling out.

In December the European Union’s Court of Justice said world and European football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA had infringed competition law by blocking the breakaway league.

Super League promoters A22 Sports Management swiftly announced plans for a new 64-team tournament to compete with or replace UEFA’s Champions League.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com