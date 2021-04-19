The European Commission vice-president for promoting the European way of life on Monday slammed plans by 12 of the continent’s most powerful clubs to form a breakaway Super League.

“We must defend a values-driven European model of sport based on diversity and inclusion,” EU commissioner Margaritis Schinas said on Twitter after the clubs’ announcement.

“There is no scope for reserving it for the few rich and powerful clubs who want to sever links with everything associations stand for: national leagues, promotion and relegation and support to grassroots amateur football.

