The world’s leading triathletes are set for a return to the Maltese islands this autumn after it was announced that Super League Triathlon has included Malta on its 2019 schedule.

In fact, in a statement Super League Triathlon announced that Malta will provide the stunning backdrop for the second race of the Super League Championship Series on October 19-20 as the world’s greatest triathletes attempt to take control of the sport’s most exciting leaderboard.

This year’s Super League Triathlon programme will have a wider spectrum on offer as apart from the races for the professional triathletes, the 2019 programme will see the introduction of the youth and junior racing, as well as the Age Group Aquathlons, Regattas, Fun Runs and Corporate Team Endura races.

Last year, it was Vincent Luis and Katie Zaferes who took the limelight after winning the Malta leg and both triathletes will return along with other high-profile performers such as Jonny Brownlee and Henri Schoeman in the men’s division and Rachel Klamer and Taylor Spivey among others.

Michael D’hulst, chief executive officer and co-founder of Super League Triathlon, was delighted that the series will return to Malta.

“Super League is delighted to be returning to Malta for our Championship Series in 2019 and we will be bigger and better than ever,” he said in a statement on series' website.

“As well as our amazing professional racing and youth and junior divisions, we are focussed on providing an improved experience for our Age Group athletes and spectators.

“Along with Fun Runs, Aquathlons and a series of other events for people of all abilities, we will be providing fantastic entertainment around the course to supply the very best environment to watch the greatest triathletes in the world compete over our thrilling race formats.”

Saturday will be a test of pure endurance for all racers taking part – with the female and male Junior and Youth Enduros kick-starting Day One, followed by the Corporate Team Enduro.

The Pro female and male Enduro Heats will take place in the afternoon (swim-bike-run x 2), where the athletes will be split into two different groups. The top eight athletes from these two groups will automatically qualify for Day Two along with the next two fastest athletes across both heats.

Sunday’s Day Two final will be Super League Triathlon’s unique Equalizer format with an individual time trial setting up a pursuit style start for an epic battle of swim-bike-run-swim-bike-run, with prize money and valuable championship series points up for grabs.

SLT has once again teamed up with the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) to deliver the fan-focused event.

Tourism minister Konrad Mizzi said: “Following last year’s success, we are delighted to support this season’s Super League. Triathlon and SLT are growing in popularity and we are thrilled to bring to Malta the world’s best athletes. This will complement a year full of events, which has brought several world-class brands and artists to the island.”

On his part, Clifton Grima, the Parliamentary Secretary for Youths, Sport and Voluntary Organisations, added: “The presence of world-renowned athletes in Malta shows that sport is not only physically beneficial but also socially important.

“Our country has the necessary ingredients to host such high-level events, including a good standard of accommodation, good weather all year round, state-of-the-art facilities and a fantastic atmosphere.”