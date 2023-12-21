The latest bid to set up a Super League of the biggest European football clubs collapsed swiftly under the weight of fan anger, but the idea did not die.

Now Europe’s top court is to make a ruling in a case that could change the game forever.

The European Court of Justice will deliver a ruling on the breakaway Super League on Thursday that could be a key victory for European football’s governing body UEFA or send shockwaves through the sport.

The case goes back to April 2021, when 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs announced they had signed up to the planned Super League, just before UEFA was to reveal reforms to the Champions League.

The Super League was seen as a direct competitor to UEFA’s flagship competition.

The upstart league quickly fell apart in the face of a strong backlash from supporters, both UEFA and the world governing body FIFA threatened to take disciplinary action against the clubs involved.

