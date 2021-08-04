A super performance by Neptunes froze San Giljan as the two teams locked horns in a keen duel when the Reds tipped their opponents with a late rally.

There was no question about Neptunes’ comeback as the Jovan Popovic’s side firmly established a foothold on the proceedings courtesy of a well-thought gameplan that stifled their opponents from the third session onwards.

The high-scoring element and the high rate of expulsions – three players were fouled out, two for San Giljan, one for Neptunes – made for an exciting encounter.

