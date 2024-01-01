Former world number one and new mother Naomi Osaka said on Monday she was proud to have won her first match back after a long break, admitting she had been “super nervous”.

The 26-year-old was on court at the Brisbane International for an hour and 47 minutes before finally seeing off gallant German Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) on Pat Rafter Arena.

“I was super nervous, but I was excited to be out there,” said Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion who stepped away from tennis in September 2022, citing mental health concerns.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

