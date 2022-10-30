GŻIRA UNITED 1

Tabone 25

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Mashike 33

Montebello 81

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-7; G. Bohrer-6, L. Tabone-6.5 (90 B. Borg), N. Muscat-6, Z. Scerri-6 (90 A. Borg), M. Dias-6, T. Kolega-6, R. Correa-6 (69 S. Pisani), M. Cosic-6, Maxuell-6.5, Jefferson-6.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-6.5; Ederson-6.5 (76 L. Montebello), S. Borg-6.5, M. Guillaumier-6.5, E. Mashike-6.5, Dodo-6.5 (76 Jonny), R. Prsa-7 (90 R. Callegari), O. Bjelicic-6.5, J. Corbalan-6, E. Marcelina-6.5, R. Camenzuli-6.5 (72 Vinicius).

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards Muscat, Scerri.

BOV Player of the Match Elvis Mashike (Ħamrun Spartans).

Luke Montebello found the right moment to score his second goal with the colours of Ħamrun Spartans as he handed his club a crucial 2-1 win over second-placed Gżira United.

A win that sees the Spartans extend their lead to seven points at the top of the BOV Premier League as they remain clear favourites to win this year’s title.

For the Maroons, this was their first defeat in nine top-flight games after five wins and three draws in their opening fixtures of the campaign.

