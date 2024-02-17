A lobby group focused on Malta’s super yacht industry has announced its new council.

Karl Naudi will lead the Super Yacht Industry Network Malta (SYINM) a sits new president, taking over from Kenneth Camilleri.

Naudi will be joined on the SYINM council by Angelique Abela as vice president, Jessica Galea as secretary, Pauline Micallef as treasurer and Paul D. Cardona overseeing technical affairs.

The new council was approved during the association’s annual general meeting on February 6.

Now in its 17th year, SYINM is a registered voluntary organisation that seeks to promote collaboration, growth and excellence within the super yacht sector. It brings together various sectoral stakeholders, from yacht yards to marinas, suppliers, law firms, agents, chandlers, service providers and surveyors, among others.

The organisation facilitates networking opportunities among its members, promotes higher standards within the sector and lobbies the government to create a favourable business environment to help the sector grow.

Malta has grown its super yacht sector significantly over the years and is now Europe’s leading maritime flag.

New SYINM president Naudi stressed that the network’s aim is “to build on our maritime legacy by consolidating our existing work and mapping out a solid support system for all the stakeholders in the industry. We recognise the distinctive potential Malta holds as a superyacht hub and we plan to embrace the opportunity to maximise this potential.”