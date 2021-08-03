Spain will play reigning champions Brazil in the Olympic men’s football final after Marco Asensio’s superb extra-time winner Tuesday secured a 1-0 victory over host nation Japan in Saitama.

The Real Madrid winger came off the bench as a substitute and curled in a terrific strike in the 115th minute, sending Spain through to a first Olympic final since they finished runners-up at the 2000 Games in Sydney.

“We knew it was going to be difficult against a good team that was having a great tournament. We knew what we had to do and with patience, effort and hard work the reward had to come.”

Japan will take on Mexico in Friday’s bronze medal match. Mexico lost 4-1 on penalties to Brazil in Kashima following 120 goalless minutes.

Having needed a last-gasp equaliser against Ivory Coast in the previous round before prevailing 5-2 after extra time, Spain created the better chances over the 90 minutes against Japan without making the breakthrough.

