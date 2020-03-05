MALTA 2

Cuschieri 18

Bugeja 46

GEORGIA 1

Cheminava 77

The Malta women’s national team chalked up their first win in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 qualification campaign after defeating Georgia 2-0 at the Centenary Stadium, on Thursday.

It was a one-sided affair with Malta being superior to Georgia for the majority of the game.

In fact, the final scoreline does not do justice to Malta’s offensive prowess throughout the 90 minutes.

An early goal through Rachel Cuschieri helped Malta settle quickly into the game before 15-year-old Haley Bugeja, doubled the lead.

In the final stages, Ana Cheminava reopened the match but the Maltese managed to kept hold of their nerves to secure the win.

For Malta, this was their seventh win in a qualifying campaign and preserved their perfect record against the Georgians in three meetings.

Malta had the first chance after three minutes when Emma Lipman headed wide a Dorianne Theuma corner kick.

Moments later, Rachel Cuschieri came close to put Malta ahead but failed to direct Theuma’s cross towards goal.

Nonetheless, Cuschieri made amends on 18 minutes.

Bugeja bursted past her marker before whipping a delightful cross into the box on which the PSV Vrouwen midfielder capitalised to net her 11th goal for Malta.

Gatt’s team remained on the front foot with Theuma coming close to find the net on a couple of occasions. First, Georgia’s goalkeeper denied her from a set-piece before the Maltese captain failed to head into the net from inside the area.

Malta threatened again on 27 minutes, Theuma volleying the ball just over while minutes later Ann-Marie Said fired wide from the edge of the area.

The hosts remained on top with Lipman having another go with a header that failed to hit the target.

Maria Farrugia, who is on the books of Sunderland Ladies’, tried a solo effort as she darted her way into the box before letting fly a shot only to be denied by Georgia’s goalkeeper.

On the brink of half-time, Bugeja squandered a great open play chance to double the lead when she missed the target from inside the area.

Malta could not have asked for a better start to the second half. Bugeja profited from poor defensive play from the Georgians to fire home her second goal in five matches.

Rachel Cuschier (left) sees her effort saved by the Georgia goalkeeper. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Gatt’s girls remained the better side and Farrugia could have sealed the win only for Georgia’s goalkeeper to block her close-range effort.

Georgia pulled one back when Cheminava caught the Malta backline red-handed to reduce the deficit to just one goal.

Malta’s reply came swiftly but Bugeja was denied by the woodwork as the hosts looked to restore their two-goal lead.

But although the third goal failed to arrive, Malta still held on for the win and will now look forward to meet Bosnia on Tuesday.