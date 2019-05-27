Paula Fleri-Soler takes a look behind the scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home and warns that the article contains spoilers if you are the only person left yet to watch Avengers: Endgame

“With great power comes great responsibility” is an often-used phrase in Spider-Man’s universe, and never has this been truer for young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he comes to terms with the death of his mentor Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Everywhere he looks, Peter sees tributes to the fallen Avenger, which adds to his sense of loss, but he is determined to leave his super heroism behind for a while and be a ‘normal’ person – and so he embarks on a European holiday with his friends.

However, former S.H.I.E.L.D head Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has other ideas. He needs Spider-Man to deal with a new threat: massive elemental creatures, each representing one of the four elements: earth, air, water and fire. Peter has no choice but to accept his fate and step up to the challenge, joining forces with Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a superhero from an alternate earth.

“This next Spider-Man adventure takes place soon after and fits right in with the events of Avengers: Endgame,” says producer Kevin Feige. “Peter and the world are dealing with the loss of Iron Man, and Peter just wants to take a break to be a regular teenager. But Spider-Man can’t be a regular teenager; he has responsibilities towards the world, especially now. So when Nick Fury tracks him down on his summer vacation to deal with a new threat, that’s what Peter will have to face. Is he ready to step up?”

Peter must come to terms with his destiny as Spider-Man

“Far From Home is even more fun than our first film, but at the same time the stakes are higher and it’s more personal,” says Holland as he takes on his second solo film as Spider-Man.

“With this film, we’re going bigger, but there’s always a character or story-based reason for the heightened scale and stakes. It’s bigger and better in every way possible.”

“Tom inhabits the character in a unique way,” says co-producer Amy Pascal. “He’s brilliant, emotional and funny. Tom loves playing Spider-Man – he’s not only a wonderful artist, he’s a true superfan of the character and its world.”

Peter’s journey is one of critical growth, but it doesn’t come easily for him. As director Jon Watts points out: “In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter wanted the life of an adult, but now he wants to hang onto his youth. This film is about the world telling him, ‘It’s time for you to step up.’ Everyone is looking for a new superhero and saviour – the next Tony Stark. Tony seemed to have chosen Peter, but the world doesn’t realise he’s a 16-year-old.”

“Peter definitely wants to be a regular teenager again,” asserts Holland. “He can’t wait to take a break and go on a vacation with his friends. But he soon realises what deep down he always knew – that, no matter where Peter finds himself, he belongs in the Spider-Man suit.”

It is a process in his journey that is compounded by the burden Peter carries following Tony’s death. “Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War which turned half the universe to dust, has been reversed. Tony Stark saved billions of lives, including Peter’s,” adds Pascal.

“He’s now in a new world without the person who believed in him the most. Now, Peter must take Tony’s mantle and be the superhero he needs to be.”

With other ‘big name’ Avengers unavailable to assist Peter to fight this latest threat, he teams up with Beck/Mysterio, a man who is singularly equipped to deal with the elemental creatures. Mysterio is from an earth that exists in a dimension parallel to ours. “I wanted to create a character that you won’t forget,” Gyllenhaal says. “Beck encompasses all the things I love as an actor.”

Gyllenhaal was equally intrigued by the burgeoning relationship between Peter and Beck, who’s not a mentor, like Stark was, but a friend who understands what Peter is going through.

Still, Mysterio prods him to accept the challenge awaiting them both. “Beck empathises with Peter’s reluctance to enter the fray, but points out that the task, no matter what the danger, comes with being a superhero,” he says.

So far from home, Peter must protect his friends, save the world, rise to a challenge only he can meet and come to terms with his destiny as Spider-Man.