It was quite a sight to behold…

A bunch of ‘superheroes’, including Spider-Man, Superman and Wonder Woman, abseiled the walls of Mater Dei Hospital last Saturday in a bid to bring some Christmas cheer to children receiving treatment there. Father Christmas and his companion, Mary, also joined in the vertiginous feat.

As they waved to the children while carefully going down the slippery walls, the masked adventurers caught a glimpse of the kids smiling and waving back at them.

“Their reaction was priceless,” Sean Bartolo, group leader of the Mosta Scout Group, who organised the activity, told Times of Malta.

It wasn’t the first time the scout group, which is well experienced in abseiling, organised this event. The scouts have been doing it twice a year since 2016, usually around Easter and Christmas and, each time, they add and offer something different.

As from two years ago, after performing the abseiling part, they started visiting the young patients in their rooms and distributing gifts. Last year, they introduced the characters of Father and Mary Christmas and, this year, real doctors, who are also leaders of the Mosta Scout Group, joined the event in their uniforms.

Sean Bartolo, group leader of Mosta Scout Group, dressed up as Superman.

“This showed how our front liners are the actual heroes this year,” Bartolo remarked.

He admits that the group was planning to skip this year’s event due to the pandemic. But after consultations with the team and the necessary checks with the hospital administration, they decided to go ahead. And they’re very happy they did.

“Many children are in hospital long term and some are alone. Due to strict visitation directives, this event might have been a tiny ray of hope from the outside world,” Bartolo, who dressed up as Superman on Saturday, enthused.

“As the group scout leader, I feel truly proud and satisfied that we managed to organise the event. Our youths and leaders were courageous enough to participate fully as to ensure that the scout motto – create a better world − is fulfilled despite the challenging times.”

A tiny ray of hope from the outside world

The group also managed to organise other abseiling events this season, which saw Santa and his wife scaling down the walls of two schools during their Christmas celebrations. Other festive activities saw the group building a six-metre-tall Christmas tree from lashings, knotting and poles, as well as projects based on giving, such as blood donations, distributing gifts and helping the Mosta local council raise funds for l-Istrina.

With over 180 members, the Mosta Scout Group is one of the largest on the island. When the pandemic hit the islands in March, the members started meeting online. In July, as the partial lockdown restrictions were lifted, they began meeting physically again while following all health guidelines and precautions. Currently, they’re following a ‘hybrid system’ that comprises physical and virtual scouting.

As for all scout groups around the world, campings are the pinnacle activity within the Mosta Scout Group’s programme. However, the group is renowned for its pioneering projects.

“We’ve managed to build a Ferris wheel and a carousel from simple knots and poles. Another well-known activity is the raft camp for our youths, a four-day camp sleeping under a tent floating on a raft constructed by themselves.

“Other activities vary from trekking and mountaineering to canoeing adventures to service projects and clean-ups. Not to mention backwoods cooking, first aid sessions, orienteering and what not. The scouting programme is so vast,” Bartolo explained.

Yet, Saturday’s event was surely a highlight in the group’s calendar this year and definitely one of the most rewarding. Bartolo urges other organisations and companies to follow suit and help raise the spirits of those going through difficult times.

“A simple act of kindness can have a ripple effect and inspire others to organise such events. Voluntary organisations are the backbone of a society and we believe that, in such times, our contribution is needed more than ever. Let’s all fulfil our missions and promises as together we can surely create a better world!”