Children with special needs are today encouraged to visit L-Arka ta’ Noe, located in the outskirts of Siġġiewi.

They will have the opportunity to have hands-on experience with reptiles, exotic pets and rabbits.

Bouncy castles will be free of charge during the event and there will also be face painting.

Parents and siblings will also be able to enter the park for free.

Thanks to Cheeramigos, superhero characters will also join in the fun at 2pm.

The event is being held at L-Arka ta’ Noe in Siġġiewi today between 12 and 4.30pm.