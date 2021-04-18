Several young superhero fans won prizes at the conclusion of the third edition of the Superheroes in Science project, a contest aimed to demonstrate the intersection between Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

Damian Galea (left) and Jaden Seguna with science communicator Rebekah Attard Trevisan.

The contest, supported by Virtu Ferries, Toyland, Agenda Bookshop, Esplora Shop and the Esplora Interactive Science Centre, enables seven- to 13-year-old pupils and students to build on their love of superheroes and Star Wars to reveal how and why science happens in the world around them. During the contest, students from different schools carried out experiments and created charts and models from upcycled materials to demonstrate how science is an important part of everyday life, and shared creative ideas linked to science curriculum topics.

The following are the three winners who were awarded prizes in this year’s edition.

Gabriel Gauci from St Catherine’s High School, Pembroke, an avid Batman fan, placed first in the Juniors Group category with a project called ‘Batman’s Wings’.

In his project, Gauci explored the surprising ways the Caped Crusader’s gear and array of gadgets actually connect to reality. He focused on the Dark Knight’s bat-like suit, which is equipped with a bat-wing-like cape that resembles a bat’s leathery pinions, enabling the shadowy detective to glide above Gotham City’s rooftops. However, Gauci explained in order to glide, the Noir Avenger needed extra force by running at speed before jumping from a high building.

In an experiment, Gauci built a wooden frame to support a three-dimensional section of a bat wing which he created out of cardboard. Using a hairdryer to simulate a jet of air, Gauci showed how the shape of the bat wing enabled it to rise when air is blown from underneath.

The model experiment demonstrated how the scientific concept of wind energy used by the bat-wing-like cape in comic books and in films also works in real life. He added that a glider utilises the same principle to fly. Concluding his presentation, Gauci said that just as Batman relies on science to gain advantage over his enemies, similarly people must rely on science to discover solutions to challenges in life.

Gianluca Abela (left), Jaden Seguna (centre) and Damian Galea with Justin Camilleri, coordinator of the Superheroes in Science Project.

Gianluca Abela, from the Gudja Primary School, placed first in the Juniors Group 2 category with his ‘Spider-Man and Radioactivity’ project.

Abela’s interest in creating a science project on radioactivity stemmed from his favourite superhero Spider-Man. In his presentation, he remarked that while in the Marvel Comics’ plot, science student Peter Parker acquires supernatural spider-like abilities as a result from being bitten by a radioactive spider, in real life, people are exposed to radioactivity that is triggered from various sources, ranging from powerful cosmic rays that reach the earth from outer space, to rocks as well as soil.

Through their very own imaginative super-charged characters, the students researched the water cycle

In his project, Abela charted the real-life science as to how radioactivity was first discovered by physicist Marie Curie, and highlighted aspects of radioactive science that may also be used by a villain to take down a powerful hero.

He said that as Spider-Man, Peter Parker’s resultant powers include spiderweb-shooting, swinging on spider-silk ropes, running along towering building’s walls and slinging himself into the air. In daily life, radioactivity is used to great effect in X-ray machines that create images that show the inside of an object, such as travellers’ baggage during airport security checks and the internal structure of the human body. Many manufacturers use X-rays to find hidden flaws in their products and astronomers use special X-ray telescopes to detect X-rays given off by objects in outer space, such as distant stars.

A poster forming part of the project ‘Spider-Man and Radioactivity’ by Gianluca Abela from Gudja Primary school, who placed first in the Juniors Group 2 category.

Abela added, however, that besides such beneficial applications, radioactivity also has effects that can be harmful to humans. He cited as an example the historical case of the ‘radium girls’ where female factory workers contracted radiation poisoning after painting watch dials with self-luminous paint. He also mentioned the grave dangers of exposure to radioactivity from nuclear weapons and from accidents at nuclear power plants. These can release radioactive particles that, when inhaled, cause mass damage to the lungs, skin, bones and increase the risk of various illnesses.

‘Rain and Thunder’ was the winning project submitted by Damian Galea from St Aloysius’ College, and Jaden Seguna from St Augustine College, who placed first in the Senior Group 1 category. The duo connected their weather-related project with an original story they created in which a superhero called Thunderwhite, and a supervillain called Thunderblack, both use their special powers to control the forces of weather such as hurricanes and floods, and summon storms and rain.

Through their very own imaginative super-charged characters, the students researched the water cycle, creating an information chart explaining how water is constantly on the move – moving between lakes, rivers, oceans as well as through soil and underground. In their presentation, Galea and Seguna showed how during this ongoing cycle, water changed from liquid to vapour and solidified as ice; these are known as the three states of matter.

The experiment forming part of Gabriel Gauci’s ‘Batman’s Wings’ project.

The students also conducted research and created a self-help guide on how to stay safe in a thunderstorm. They added that whereas in comic books, the manipulation of weather elements such as thunder and rain is a special ability of superheroes and supervillains, in real life, one cannot control the weather, although it can be predicted through forecasts.

Each student project was unique in content and approach to the scientific aspect of their chosen subject matter. The students showed great enthusiasm during the presentations and clearly answered all questions put to them by science communicator Rebekah Attard Trevisan, who is currently reading for an MSc in chemistry.

Next edition

Pupils in Years 3 to 8 who are keen in science are invited to submit projects as part of the Superheroes in Science Project 2021. Students taking part in this contest can win prizes by connecting their knowledge of science with the world of superheroes, supervillains, Star Wars and Fortnite or by creating an original science-powered hero. Each participant will receive a certificate of participation.

Projects submitted may be in the form of an experiment, a model or a visual presentation, such as in a superhero comic-styled information chart. Students can participate either individually or as a team of up to three members.

Each individual or team can represent either their school, or an NGO (such as scouts, girl guides) or independently. Participation is free and on a voluntary basis.

Further information related to the 2021 project, and guidelines for teachers and parents are available at the website below.

The closing date for the submission of online projects is July 31, 2021.

http://superheroscience.info

Posters related to the project ‘Rain and Thunder’ by Jaden Seguna from St Augustine College and Damian Galea from St Aloysius’ College, which placed first in the Senior Group 1 category.