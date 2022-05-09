The discovery of prehistoric human remains in Mellieħa was among 13 major archaeological investigations carried out by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage last year, according to their 2021 annual report published on Monday.

The remains were uncovered during an investigation carried out by the SCH between April and September of 2021 on the northern coast of Mellieħa, which resulted in the discovery of a rock cavity that contained human remains and a substantial amount of animal bones.

The partially exposed cavity also yielded an extensive deposit of pottery shards and other material which indicated that the site may have been in use during the neolithic period.

“The exact use of the site - domestic or otherwise - during the prehistoric period is yet to be determined,” the SCH said in the report.

“The site has the potential to provide important data for the prehistoric period through the scientific analysis of environmental samples collected from the site.”

The SCH added that it was in discussion with the owners of the site to redesign a proposed development in order to maintain the visibility of the remains for future generations.

Key discoveries in 2021

The Superintendence’s work last year also saw the uncovering of previously recorded catacombs in Kirkop, the uncovering of a medieval chapel in Qrendi, the extraction of two Roman-era artefacts from a site in Rabat, the re-discovery of Phoenician tombs in Għajn Klieb, human remains in St John’s Co-Cathedral as well as the discovery of a Punic tomb on the outskirts of Żabbar.

In his foreword, Superintendent Kurt Farrugia said that while the SCH had adapted well while the COVID-19 pandemic, employing more warranted conservators and collaborating with other entities on more projects, the protection of cultural heritage is still straining under the demand of development.

“The strain on cultural heritage keeps on growing due to increasing pressures from development, as well as the need for conservation and restoration,” Farrugia said.

“For 2022, the Superintendence welcomes a good budget and hopes that the requested human resources are engaged to allow the entity to fulfil its duties as the national regulator of cultural heritage.”

Artefacts found on site in a Punic tomb in Żabbar. Photo: Superintendence of Cultural Heritage

Scheduling requests

Last year the SCH handled 30 scheduling cases, some of which have yet to be concluded. Of these, 10 were new proposals, 14 were requests for reconsideration, 2 were requests from the public to revisit existing scheduling and 4 were appeals against the Planning Authority's decision to schedule.

Of the 10 new properties recommended for scheduling, the PA accepted 3, deferred a decision on 4 and issued an emergency conservation order on one for further analysis, with the remaining 2 proposals yet to be called for presentation.

When it comes to development consultations, in 2021 the SCH received 6,662 requests for consultation as well as 2662 requests for re-consultation from the planning directorate, 438 requests about material changes, one request following republishing, 121 requests for consultation following a deferral, 686 consultations on minor amendments, 10 external consultations, 69 screening consultations for major projects and 36 requests for consultation post a recommendation request.

While fulfilling its monitoring duties, the SCH carries out 1372 reviews of restoration and works method statements, 1819 built heritage monitoring site inspections and 384 releases of bank guarantees and Irrestawra Darek grants.

Surveillance and enforcement

While no SCH officer was dedicated to full-time surveillance and enforcement, the superintendence said that it had implemented its surveillance team on 13 occasions last year on issues involving built heritage which resulted in one conservation and protection order for the emergency repair of the scheduled Wignacourt Aqueduct Water Tower at Santa Venera as well as six suspension of work notices.

The superintendence is planning on strengthening the role, it added, noting that emergencies and infringements could be avoided by early detection and pre-empting damage.