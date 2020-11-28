Birkirkara returned to Premier League action in impressive fashion as the Stripes scored three first-half goals to see off Gudja United at the National Stadium.

It was an impressive performance from the Stripes who shrugged off any concern of their fitness after being forced out of action for the last month due to a mandatory quarantine.

Andre Paus’ men were on top right from the outset as they completely dominated their opponents with their swift attacking play to bag three vital points that pushed them to 13th place on seven points.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta