BIRKIRKARA 4

Iorio 11; Yankam 40

Alves 50; Tulimieri 67

NADUR YOUNGSTERS 0

BIRKIRKARA

A. Sylla, O. Iorio (62 D. Pires), E. Pepe (69 A. Camilleri), A. Alves ( 62 K. Tulimieri), Y. Yankam, P. Mbong, K. Zammit, C. Attard, E. Cabrera (75 J. Valletta), S. Zibo (62 N. Micallef), A. Coppola.

NADUR YOUNGSTERS

S. Sultana, L. Baretto, M. Tabone, I. Xuereb, J. Vella (80 M. Camilleri), Marcelo, S.Cassar (67 G. Farrugia), G. Hili, G. Dourado (67 G. Muscat), I. Nedeljkovic, P. Djordevic.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow card: Camilleri.

Birkirkara scored four against Nadur Youngsters in a one-sided affair at the Centenary Stadium to book their place in the last 16 of the FA Trophy.

After registering the biggest victory in Round 32 of the competition when thrashing Vittoriosa Stars 7-1, many thought that the Gozitan sider were going to be more than a match for the Stripes.

With Ħamrun Spartans establishing themselves as run-away leaders in the Premier League, Giovanni Tedesco knows that Birkirkara’s hopes of silverware this season now rest with the FA Trophy.

Perhaps a signal of his intent to land his first honours with the Stripes, the Italian coach named his strongest possible line-up bar second-choice goalkeeper Amara Sylla who was preferred to Giacomo Nava.

