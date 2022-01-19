An Aidan Friggieri brace and a Tensior Gusman goal handed Gudja United a 3-1 victory against fellow relegation strugglers Sta Lucia.

This victory lifted Gudja to 14 points, leaving Sta Lucia and Mosta behind with 11 points while Sliema Wanderers remain at the bottom of the table with just four points.

It was a well-deserved victory for the team led by coach Thane Micallef which will inject further confidence in them in their attempt to salvage their top-flight status.

