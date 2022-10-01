ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Guillaumier 4; Mashike 78

FLORIANA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, S. Borg, M. Guillaumier-7 (82 Vinicius), L. Montebello, J. Ailton Soares-6 (68 Eder), R. Prsa, O. Bjelicic, J. Corbalan-6 (90 S. Xerri), Jonny-6 (69 E. Mashike), E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov, A. Magri Overend-5.5 (85 C. Zammit Lonardelli), C. Rutjens, O. El Hasni, Z. Cassar, K. Reid, F. Juarez-5 (46 L. De Grazia), M. Garcia-5 (85 A. Garzia), L. Trillo-5.5 (74 K. Nwoko), J. Busuttil, E. Hershkovich-5 (46 A. Ciolacu).

Referee T. Farrugia Cann.

Yellow card: Juarez.

BOV Player of the match Matthew Guillaumier (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans preserved their perfect record in this season’s BOV Premier League when they eased past Floriana at the National Stadium.

Goals in each half from Matthew Guillaumier and substitute Elvis Mashike rubberstamped a dominant display from the Spartans who held the edge over their opponents for much of the match.

In fact, Ħamrun enjoyed long spells of possession, with Floriana rarely managing to trouble the Ħamrun defence as the Spartans bagged their fifth successive league win to go three points clear of Birkirkara.

