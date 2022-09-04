MOSTA 0

HIBERNIANS 5

Degabriele 15, 42, 87

Grech 66, 80

MOSTA

I. Akpan-5.5, P. Mensah-5 (46 P. Tenebe-5), C. Ememe (22 M. Okoh-6), C. Failla-5.5, G. Sciberras-5 (46 R. Briffa-5), B. Diarra-5.5, T. Farrugia (30 J. Vassallo-6), G. Acheampong-6 (69 W. Legault), S. Kingue-5.5, J. Ekani-6, T. Akiti-5.5.

HIBS

I. Kone-6, F. Apap-6.5, G. Llerena-6 (79 J. Zerafa), T. Aldama-6 (64 G. Mensah), J. Grech-6.5, J. Degabriele-7, B. Kristensen-6 (64 Z. Grech), G. Izquier, Y. Muritala-6 (79 J. Morillas), A. Diakite-6, R. Soares-6.

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards: T. Aldama, R. Soares, G. Acheampong, G. Llerena.

BOV Player of the Match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibs).

Hibernians registered their first win in the 2022-23 BOV Premier League campaign as a hat-trick by Jurgen Degabriele and a brace by Jake Grech handed them a 5-0 win over Mosta.

The Paolites were eager to bounce back from the 4-1 defeat to Ħamrun Spartans on Monday and Degabriele put them two goals ahead in the first half.

Mosta tried to react but Hibs scored three in the final half hour to cruise to victory.

Coach Andrea Pisanu made one change from the team which lost to Ħamrun as Rodolfo Soares was preferred to Andrei Agius.

Mosta, on the other hand, had three changes as Boubakary Diarra, Tyrone Farrugia and Steve Kingue were named in the starting line-up but coach Joseph Grech was forced to make two changes within the first half hour, replacing Christ Ememe and Farrugia with Michael Okoh and Jake Vassallo.

