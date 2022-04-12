Malta 0

Italy U-23 3

Italy U-23 put on a strong display as they defeated the Malta women’s national team 3-0 in a friendly game, at the Centenary Stadium.

The Italians made sure of the victory with two first-half goals through Elisa Polli and Miriam Longo. Melissa Bellucci added a third in the second half to wrap up victory.

For this friendly, coach Mark Gatt made only one change from the previous game against Denmark in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Forward Leah Ayres was handed her full debut for the senior national team after her cameo appearance against the Scandinavian side, last Friday.

On the other hand, Italy’s line-up included Juventus goalkeeper Roberta Aprile, Milan’s Miriam Longo and Elisa Polli of Inter.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta