Parliament’s recent ap­proval of the Marsa Racecourse Project has been warmly welcomed by Marsa Race Track Ltd (MRTL) and its consortium of contributors.

For over four years, the group has been gradually assembling a world class team of individuals and professional resources to deliver the €28 million scheme – the most significant sporting investment in Malta’s history.

The members of the consortium have long-standing knowledge within this area of expertise and have contributed to proposals to renovate this venue.

To illustrate this, one member of the consortium, Ken Hill, specialises in equine performance and nutrition. He has over 40 years of experience with equine athletes, both in terms of assisting with maximising overall performance and also in the treatment of injuries, particularly muscular and skeletal ailments.

Similarly, Don McClean, former head of Irish Thoroughbred Marketing, brings extensive knowledge of betting and the historic evolvement of betting systems.

Brendan McCardle has extensive experience within racing and equestrianism. A lifelong career in sales and marketing has seen him hold management roles at Leopardstown and Punchestown Racecourses, as well as Ireland’s racing and equestrian newspaper, The Irish Field.

Brendan’s real passion is sport horses and he has contributed to the staging of a number of international show jumping and equestrian events such as the Dublin International Horse Show and many others in mainland Europe.

He has competed on the national grand prix circuit for a number of seasons and was also a senior selector for the Irish show jumping team.

The consortium has worked extremely hard to identify a business model that would ensure sustainable and progressive revenue for the venue. To compensate, other more diverse income streams have been proposed to give certainty to the racing industry for years to come.

Achieving a reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences is a central strategic aim

In addition to this, a wide range of world-class experts in the areas of building and track design, media rights, betting and integrity services have been advising the consortium right through the request-for-proposal and negotiation stages. This has allowed a proposal of genuine international standard to be put forward.

The customer is of central importance to any business.

In venues such as racecourses, where customers attend for a variety of reasons, the racecourse operator must recognise and provide for all their needs. The ability to exceed expectations on a regular basis builds customer loyalty and reputation. Achieving a reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences is a central strategic aim.

A complete redevelopment of the site will include a new three-storey grandstand built to the highest standards, which will serve as the central element of a superior quality offering to racing enthusiasts and social attendees.

The newly developed racecourse has the potential to become a social and sporting focal point on the island, benefiting locals and tourists equally.

The horse owners and other participants will also be well-served through the provision of proper stabling and elevated levels of veterinary care. The consortium intends to encourage horse ownership by ensuring that owners are properly appreciated on race days and by increasing prize money.

Trotting is already well established in Malta and this development will allow the country to progress within European circles and become a respected member of the international racing community.

The Maltese can proudly look on this development as the island’s version of the recent Longchamp redevelopment in Paris or any of the very impressive tracks currently being built in the Middle East and China.

Tom Ryan is the director at Marsa Race Track Limited.