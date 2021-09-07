RUSSIA 6

Khlusevich 6, 14 Agalarov 16, 74

Bozhenov 80; Kravtsov 86

MALTA 0

RUSSIA

M. Borisko; D. Khlusevich (65 N. Iosifov), D. Prokhin, K. Bozhenov, D. Stepanov, E. Sevikyan (56 V. Karapuzov), N. Umyarov, R. Litvinov, K. Maradishvili (75 M. Ignatov), D. Prutsev (56 K. Kravtsov), G. Agalarov.

MALTA

C. Formosa; K. Mohnani, M. Ellul, C. Zammit Lonardelli, A. Magri Overend, A. Garzia (90 A. Vella), A. Attard (90 J. Attard), M. Grima, B. Sciberras (78 J. Micallef), J. Engerer, J. Carbone (65 J. Sixsmith).

Referee A. Kuchin (Kazakhstan FA).

Yellow cards Prutsev, Zammit Lonardelli.

It was a tough evening for the Malta U-21s who succumbed to a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Russia, in their second European qualifier.

Russia, tipped as Spain’s main challengers for the top spot in this group, were on the back of a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Spanish side in their opening match of the campaign and were looking to get their qualification hopes back on track.

The Russians’ starting formation included players from their domestic top-flight including from Spartak Moscow and Lokomotiv Moscow, and also from Spanish side Levante.

Malta, on their part, started their campaign with a memorable victory over Northern Ireland but they could not match the Russians’ superiority in Khimki.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta