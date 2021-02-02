SIRENS 5

Tounkara 12; Espindola 15

Agius 38; Domoraud 75pen, 84

FGURA UNITED 0

Sirens

E. Elezaj, K. Schembri (63 J. Walker), J. Pearson (77 S. Schembri), L. Bittaye, H. Kone, W. Domoraud (84 D. Galea), A. Borg, S. Tounkara (63 A. Nakov), R. Scicluna, T. Agius (46 L. Grech), T. Espindola.

Fgura United

L. Moore, T. Yanagizawa, C. Ciantar, O. Mifsud, C. Gandini (78 J. Vella), J. Cassar, D. Mbala (78 G. Martin), T. Dahrouj (69 S. Borg), D. Caruana (69 S. Nanapere), N. Ojuola, D. Quintero.

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Yellow card: Ojuola.

Two goals in the opening 15 minutes proved to be a solid base on which Sirens built their qualification for the next round of the FA Trophy, at the expense of the Challenge league strugglers Fgura United.

Sirens coach Giovanni Tedesco made four changes from Saturday’s win over Floriana, bringing on Karl Schembri, Jonathan Pearson, Hamed Kone and Thiago Espindola in his starting XI.

Fgura United coach Kevin Vella used this match to test the readiness of the new foreign trio signed over the January transfer window.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta