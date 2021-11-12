MALTA 0

SPAIN 5

S. Gomez 23; A. Ruiz 25, 88

H. Guillamon 40; J. Lobete 50

MALTA

C. Formosa; C. Gauci (82 A. Bradshaw), M. Grima, A. Attard (74 G. Sciberras), A. Vella, A. Garzia (74 K. Mohnani), J. Ghio (46 J. Carbone), C. Zammit Lonardelli, M. Ellul, B. Sciberras (74 J. Sixsmith), J. Engerer.

SPAIN

J. Astulez (74 J. Garcia); H. Guillamon, A. Frances (46 J. Manuel Mondragon), U. Paris (55 J. Amado), G.Campos-Anso, O. Sancet, A. Ruiz, S. Vilarino, B. Turrientes (61 S. Camello), S. Gomez (46 J. Lobete), M. Sanchez.

Referee Dario Bel (Croatia).

Yellow cards Ghio, Garzia.

The Malta U-21 national team found the going tough against Spain as they succumbed to a heavy defeat in their fifth outing of their European qualifications campaign.

Spain, runners up in this year’s finals, opened a three-goal lead in the first half before adding a fourth in the second 45 minutes.

Gilbert Agius’ team remain bottom of the group with three points, together with Lithuania whereas Spain lead with 15 points.

Malta return to action on Tuesday when they face Northern Ireland, away from home.

