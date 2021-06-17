Goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Parma two decades after leaving the Italian club who were relegated last season.

“He is back where he belongs, he is back home. Superman returns,” the club said on Twitter along with a short video in which 43-year-old Buffon said: “OK Kyle (Krause) I’m in. I’m back.”

Club owner Kyle Krause replied: “Great news, welcome home.”

Buffon holds the record for Serie A matches played with 657, since his first with Parma in 1995 as a 17-year-old.

Since then, Buffon has played just one season in Serie B when Juventus were demoted in 2006-2007 for the ‘Calciopoli’ match-fixing scandal.

The former World Cup winner announced last month he was leaving Juventus, the club he had played for since moving from Parma in 2001, apart from one season with Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-2019.

