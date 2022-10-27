Maltese businessman Paul Gauci is in the process of acquiring a marina in Ragusa, according to news reports.

On Thursday, Business Today reported that Gauci is leading a group of investors in finalising the purchase of the Porto Turistico Marina di Ragusa, with plans to introduce a new catamaran link between Sicily and Malta.

Gauci is the founder and main shareholder of PG Group, which run the PAVI and PAMA supermarkets as well as the Zara brand in Malta.

Gauci, reports said, also has plans to develop retail and residential units around the marina and intends to refurbish the existing ship repair facilities.

Times of Malta has contacted Gauci for comment.

Built in 2006, the Marina di Ragusa is a sprawling protected harbour with 700 berths that can accommodate vessels up to 50 metres in size.

The port is only a 40-minute drive from the major port of the province of Ragusa in Pozzallo, where Virtu Ferries has held an established Malta to Sicily sea route for many years.

A second operator, Ponte Ferries, had introduced a new route to Sicily last year, with plans to dock in Augusta. However, following a beleaguered start and delays in trips, the company announced it would cease operating the ferry service to Augusta in winter, offering no explanation for the planned pause nor when it planned to restart the service.