Lidl Malta has installed two kitchens in homes forming part of Dar tal-Providenza, the homes for persons with disabilities.

The supermarket chain said that every year, it develops a broad year-long plan to work with various charities and non-profit organizations; one of which was Id-Dar Tal-Providenza in 2019.

Lidl Malta sponsored the installation of two brand new kitchens, one in Dar Pirotta in Birkirkara, which hosts a group of persons with disabilities, and the second in a brand-new residence which is about to open in Balluta.

Fr Martin Micallef, director of Id-Dar Tal-Providenza thanked Lidl for its assistance, amounting to over €7.000.

The home hosts 150 persons with disabilities in its various residences and provides persons with disabilities with a chance to enhance their daily lives and integrate into society.