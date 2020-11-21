Greens Supermarket has introduced the first self-checkout machines within the supermarket industry in Malta. The new contactless technology allows guests to avoid waiting in line to check out their items.

This initiative was introduced under the Greens Express brand as part of the safety measures of the company and with the aim of making Greens Supermarket the easiest and safest place to shop.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Greens Supermarket was challenged to demonstrate its agility in terms of accessibility and enhanced safety standards.

The brand’s first reaction was to strategise short-term goals to meet health regulations, to be able to provide a service to customers. As the situation became more permanent, the brand noticed the impact this was having on customers. The self-checkout machine project was already in the company's pipeline as plans were already well under way – however, the process was expedited to address the current situation.

“We are overwhelmed with the positive feedback we have received to be the first hypermarket in Malta to integrate self-checkout cash points as an integrated technology in our operations,” a spokesperson for Greens Supermarket said.

“This solution eliminates the face-to-face contact with store associates, which is the safer alternative we are aiming for. While we cannot guarantee the health of the person with whom the interaction is being done, we can certainly control the sanitisation of the stations while also providing sanitation stations on every counter for our customers to use immediately before and after.”

The self-checkout machines are cashless points of sale, where only plastic cards and contactless solutions are accepted on the machines, paving the way for an efficient way of shopping.

“Greens Supermarket is a family run business that started as a small family grocer around 30 years ago and today it is a second-generation family company operating two supermarkets in Malta and Gozo. The organisation has a complement of more than 300 personnel, several of which are family members who have a personal interest to ensure that individual and constant special attention is given to customers. This particular trait is what has contributed to the great success of this company,” the spokesperson added.

This new project has provided the opportunity to upskill some of the employees by increasing their responsibility within their current role and be part of the vision and growth of the company.