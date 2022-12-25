Skippers of the supermaxi yachts preparing for Monday’s Sydney to Hobart bluewater classic are targeting a new record in a high-speed race they predict will go to the wire.

With northerly winds forecast for one of the world’s most challenging ocean events, Comanche’s one day, 9 hours, 15min and 24sec record for the 628-nautical-mile (1,200-km) endurance test, set in 2017, is under threat.

“It’s a race that could definitely rack up a record, especially with Andoo Comanche (in the field),” Mark Richards, skipper of nine-time line honours-winning supermaxi Wild Oats, said on the event website.

“It all depends on the actual conditions. But if it’s dead the whole way, I’d say not, but then it only has to change a couple of degrees and all of a sudden, it’s all on.

“If there’s breeze in the Derwent (River), absolutely.”

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt