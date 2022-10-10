Novak Djokovic believes his prolonged but self-inflicted absences in 2022 make him even more “super-pumped and motivated” to finish a year which started with the ignominy of deportation from Australia on a high.

The 35-year-old swept to back-to-back titles when he comfortably defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the Astana final on Sunday, a week after securing the Tel Aviv trophy.

“I could not ask for a better restart of the season. I’m super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks,” said the former world number one.

