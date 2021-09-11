Jorge Fernandez won’t attend his daughter Leylah’s all-teen US Open final showdown Saturday with Britain’s Emma Raducanu over fears about messing with routines that are working.

Fernandez, a former footballer from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, will watch from home in Florida as he has for two weeks when 19-year-old Fernandez meets 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title.

“No, I’m not going to be there,” Fernandez told US Open reporters on a conference call. “I’m extremely superstitious. My daughter is as well."