A second-half winner from substitute Amadou Camara halted Pieta’ Hotspurs’ winless run to secure a precious 1-0 victory over Żebbuġ Rangers.

Three points separated the two newly-promoted sides before the game but while Żebbuġ had three points, the Hotspurs were at the back of six straight defeats.

In addition, the Hotspurs also managed to keep Żebbuġ at bay to record their maiden clean sheet in this championship.

A victory that will send encouraging signs to Pieta’s dressing room after a difficult start to their season.

Żebbuġ, on their part, never really imposed themselves into the game and although Pieta’ were a man down for the final 20 minutes of the game, Brian Spiteri’s side struggled to stage a late rally.

