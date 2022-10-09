Giovanni Simeone helped give Napoli command of Serie A on Sunday with the crucial goal in a 4-1 win at Cremonese which moved his team two points clear at the top.

Unbeaten Napoli had been leading the league on goal difference heading into this weekend’s matches, but they took advantage of Atalanta throwing away a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw at Udinese with a club-record eighth straight win in all competitions.

Simeone struck Napoli’s second of a tight match with 14 minutes remaining when he met Mario Rui’s deep cross with an unsaveable close-range header.

It was Simeone’s fourth goal in nine matches since arriving from Verona in August — only one of which he has started — after a positive start to life in southern Italy in which he has developed an immediate connection with Napoli supporters.

“I feel a bit like them, a bit Argentine and a bit Italian,” said Simeone to DAZN.

